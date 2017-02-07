The landslide partially blocking westbound Highway 26. (Photo: ODOT, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Just in time for the Tuesday evening commute, a landslide closed the two right lanes of westbound Highway 26.

The slide occurred one mile west of the Vista Ridge Tunnel.

There were no reports of injuries or damaged vehicles.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said a geologist planned to inspect the hillside.

ODOT opened one lane by 7 p.m. The far right lane will remain closed through Wednesday afternoon, ODOT said.

However, a second lane will be closed as early as 7:30 a.m. Wednesday as crews work on the landslide.

One WB right lane will remain closed on US 26 west of Vista Ridge Tunnel through tomorrow afternoon due to slide #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/OvqrtNA124 — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) February 8, 2017

KGW