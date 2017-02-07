NWCN
Close
Weather Alert Winter Storm Watch
Close

Partial closure of westbound Highway 26 through Wednesday afternoon

Landslides block roads in the West Hills

KGW 8:08 PM. PST February 07, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Just in time for the Tuesday evening commute, a landslide closed the two right lanes of westbound Highway 26.

The slide occurred one mile west of the Vista Ridge Tunnel.

There were no reports of injuries or damaged vehicles.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said a geologist planned to inspect the hillside. 

ODOT opened one lane by 7 p.m. The far right lane will remain closed through Wednesday afternoon, ODOT said.

However, a second lane will be closed as early as 7:30 a.m. Wednesday as crews work on the landslide.

 

KGW


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories