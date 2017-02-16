Landslide closes northbound I-5 in Woodland (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

WOODLAND, Wash. -- A landslide has closed northbound Interstate 5 in Woodland.

The landslide was first reported at around 4 p.m. Authorities are working on diverting traffic and moving the debris. There's no ETA on when the road will be reopened.

A 5-foot sinkhole has also been reported on southbound I-5 at milepost 26, near Woodland, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn. It's not clear if traffic was impacted by the sinkhole.

Rain has pounded the Willamette Valley and southwest Washington the last couple of days.

