NWCN
Close

I-90 EB closed at Garden Springs following crash

Staff , KREM 12:14 PM. PST February 03, 2017

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. ---  As snow rolled in on Sunday, vehicles on Interstate 90 began to struggle in the driving conditions.

Multiple collisions blocked I- 90 eastbound near the Garden Springs exit in Spokane. The road is expected to be closed until 12:30 p.m. according to WSDOT.

KREM 2 sent a crew to the scene. They said it appeared at least one semi truck was involved.

KREM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories