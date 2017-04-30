I-90 construction begins Monday; will last until end of June

(Photo: Black, Tony)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Brace yourselves. Construction is coming to Spokane on May 1, and it will cause a bit of a traffic jam for drivers using Interstate 90.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday that work will begin Monday, May 1, on a repaving project for a four-mile stretch of Interstate 90 in Downtown Spokane.

WSDOT said on May 1, construction will require evening and overnight lane restrictions between Division Street and Altamont from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

On May 8, eastbound I-90 will be reduced to two through lanes. The eastbound Altamont off-ramp will be closed 24/7 during construction. The eastbound Altamont on ramp will be closed during the afternoon commute from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Crews will be repairing bridge expansion joints, concrete approach panels, and a bridge deck surface. They said work is scheduled to be completed by June 30.

There are alternative routes available for you avoid construction traffic.

2nd Ave westbound and 3rd Ave eastbound

Trent Ave

Mission Ave

For more details on the project, contact the WSDOT at 509-324-6000

