I-90 construction begins Monday; will last until end of June

Staff , KREM 1:08 PM. PDT April 30, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. – Brace yourselves. Construction is coming to Spokane on May 1, and it will cause a bit of a traffic jam for drivers using Interstate 90.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Sunday that work will begin Monday, May 1, on a repaving project for a four-mile stretch of Interstate 90 in Downtown Spokane.

WSDOT said on May 1, construction will require evening and overnight lane restrictions between Division Street and Altamont from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

On May 8, eastbound I-90 will be reduced to two through lanes. The eastbound Altamont off-ramp will be closed 24/7 during construction. The eastbound Altamont on ramp will be closed during the afternoon commute from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Crews will be repairing bridge expansion joints, concrete approach panels, and a bridge deck surface. They said work is scheduled to be completed by June 30.

There are alternative routes available for you avoid construction traffic.

  • 2nd Ave westbound and 3rd Ave eastbound
  • Trent Ave
  • Mission Ave

For more details on the project, contact the WSDOT at 509-324-6000

 

 

