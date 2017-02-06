I-90 closes due to avalanche danger at Snoqualmie Pass

Snoqualmie Pass closed both directions on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. --- Interstate 90 between North Bend and Ellensburg closed Monday morning due to high avalanche danger on Snoqualmie Pass.

Avalanche crews began control work at a number of locations, but they did not have an estimated time to reopen as of 9:30 a.m. on Monday. They expected to have an update by 11 a.m.

Alternative routes like US-2 (Stevens Pass) and US-12 (White Pass) were open. Notably, further east, US-12 was closed in Idaho between Pete King Creed Road and the Colgate Licks Rest Area. That is 50-63 miles east of the Kooskia area. The road is closed there because of avalanche risk as well.

In Idaho on I-90, Lookout Pass was covered in snow but still open as of 9:30 a.m. At exit 65 just west of the Mullan area, ramp restrictions were in force, and there was a weight limit in effect. No vehicles more than 44,000 pounds were allowed on the road.

Fourth of July Pass was clear and wet as of 9:30 a.m.

This story will likely be updated.

