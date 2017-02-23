NWCN
Highway 101 near Cannon Beach reopened after landslide

KGW 4:59 PM. PST February 23, 2017

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — All lanes of Highway 101 were reopened Thursday afternoon five miles south of Cannon Beach.

A landslide closed the stretch of road Wednesday morning.

