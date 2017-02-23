Close Highway 101 near Cannon Beach reopened after landslide KGW 4:59 PM. PST February 23, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CANNON BEACH, Ore. — All lanes of Highway 101 were reopened Thursday afternoon five miles south of Cannon Beach.A landslide closed the stretch of road Wednesday morning. Loading... ODOT ODOT ODOT ODOT ODOT ODOT of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions KGW CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
