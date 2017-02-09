Another semi full of apples plunges into Columbia River

(Photo: WSDOT)

WENATCHEE, Wash. – It has happened again. A semi-truck filled with apples has crashed into a body of water for the second time in one week.

On Thursday, a semi crashed into the Columbia River about five miles north of East Wenatchee. Officials said the driver was able to get out of the truck safely but the semi is stuck in the water. Apples were also seen floating in the water.

Road is open but expect delays at US 2 MP 135, 5 miles north of East Wenatchee, due to collision involving semi going into Columbia River pic.twitter.com/Yy8BMZaBms — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 9, 2017

On Monday there was a similar situation in Grant County. A semi truck ran off the road and into the Columbia River before losing its trailer full of apples. It happened just south of Shawanna, near Mattawa. The driver safely got out of the cab and made it to shore. Officials said the trailer was floating toward the Priest Rapids Dam.

SR 243 MP18 CLOSED. Semi collision into Columbia River. Trailer w/ apples floating towards Priest Rapids Dam @GrantPUD assisting w/ recovery pic.twitter.com/j427lEWNOp — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 6, 2017

KREM