Another semi full of apples plunges into Columbia River

Staff , KREM 2:43 PM. PST February 09, 2017

WENATCHEE, Wash. – It has happened again. A semi-truck filled with apples has crashed into a body of water for the second time in one week.

On Thursday, a semi crashed into the Columbia River about five miles north of East Wenatchee. Officials said the driver was able to get out of the truck safely but the semi is stuck in the water. Apples were also seen floating in the water.

On Monday there was a similar situation in Grant County.  A semi truck ran off the road and into the Columbia River before losing its trailer full of apples. It happened just south of Shawanna, near Mattawa.  The driver safely got out of the cab and made it to shore. Officials said the trailer was floating toward the Priest Rapids Dam.

