TRAFFIC ALERT: Car into retention pond along I-5 in Federal Way

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 6:24 AM. PST February 08, 2017

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- One person has been killed after a car went into a retention pond along Interstate 5 in Federal Way Wednesday morning, the Washington State Patrol said.

It happened next to the southbound lanes near S. 320th Street.

The investigation and recovery was causing long backups.
 

