TRAFFIC ALERT: Car into retention pond along I-5 in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- One person has been killed after a car went into a retention pond along Interstate 5 in Federal Way Wednesday morning, the Washington State Patrol said.
It happened next to the southbound lanes near S. 320th Street.
The investigation and recovery was causing long backups.
CAUTION ! Collision SB I-5 to 320th. Vehicle submerged in retention pond. Dive Team on scene. Be alert through the area.— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 8, 2017
UPDATE: Collision SB 5 to 320th. Unfortunately divers recovered an individual from the retention pond. More details to come.— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 8, 2017
