Tourist in your Town: May 5-7

Bloomsday Race

Bloomsday Trade Show: May 5-6

The annual Bloomsday run has returned to Spokane! Spend the couple days before the run at the Agua Bloomsday Trade Show at the Spokane Convention Center. The trade show is a premier showcase for fitness products, activated and events. The trade show is free, so get any last minute items before the big run! The trade show is open Friday 11:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at 9:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

First Friday: May 5

With over 50 venues, live music and local art, Downtown First Friday brings new spice in your Friday evenings downtown. Held during the first Friday of every month, you can enjoy all kinds of visual art and live performances in Downtown Spokane.

Silverwood Opening Weekend: May 6-7

Silverwood Theme Park is reopening for the summer! Silverwood is a family-friendly amusement park known for its roller coasters, live shows, games and dining options. The grand opening anniversary price for the first weekend is 19.88 dollars, so you do not break the bank having fun.

50 Hour Slam: May 6

The 50 Hour Slam is a time based filmmaking competition based in Spokane. After a stressful 50 hours to create a film, the judges have chosen 15 filmed to be screened. Join fellow film lovers at the Bing Theater to watch the top 15 films!

Bloomsday: May 7

The annual Bloomsday race is taking Downtown Spokane by storm on Sunday! With over 50,000 runners, the 12k race will be a fun event to participate in or attend. The run starts at 9:00 a.m.

