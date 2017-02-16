Tourist in Your Town: February 17-19

SPOKANE, Wash. – Need something to do this weekend? KREM 2 teamed up with Visit Spokane to bring you some of this weekend’s best events.

The Music of Heroes, Villains & Sidekicks: February 18

Put on your cape and mystery mask and head over to the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox for the unique pairing of the Spokane Symphony and your favorite tunes form classic super hero movies and television shows. Kids, big and small, will love Star Wars’ Imperial March, the theme from Batman, pieces from Indiana Jones and music from Game of Thrones. Arrive early for a costume contest, crafts and pictures with the characters.

Cirque Du Soleil: Ovo: February 16-19

Head to the Spokane Arena to explore the world of plants, bugs, and the ecosystem through the amazing acrobats and movement that has made Cirque famous around the world. OVO means egg in Portuguese and is the center of the theme for this show.

Harland Williams: February 16-18

The Spokane Comedy Club hosts Harland Williams, known for his movie roles in Dumb and Dumber, There’s Something about Mary, and Employee of the Month. Williams will bring his comedic styling to Spokane this weekend. You must be 21 or older to attend.

Titans of the Ice Age: February 11 – May 7

Head over to the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture to check out their newest exhibit. Take a trip back in time to see and touch life sized replicas and skeletons as you learn about the life and death of these hulking creatures. The exhibit will explore the work of scientists from around the world and what they have learned about why these animals went extinct.

