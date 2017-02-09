Tourist in Your Town: February 10-12

A Little Night of Music (Photo: KREM)

A Little Night Music

February 10 – March 5

Spokane Civic Theater

Sondheim’s romantic waltz featuring his popular song “Send in the Clowns,” A Little Night Music explores the tangled web of affairs centered around traveling actress Desirée Armfeldt and the men who love her. With everyone in one place, infinite possibilities of new romances and second chances bring endless surprises. Tickets range from $22 to $30.

Spokane Symphony Classics: Tchaikovsky & Shakespeare

February 11-12

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

Tchaikovsky drew inspiration from Shakespearean tragedies to create a pair of masterpieces. "Hamlet" and “Romeo and Juliet.” Joshua Roman reprises his acclaimed performance of Bates' Cello Concerto that blends classical lyricism with blues, jazz elements, and techno rhythms. Tickets range from $15 to $54.

A Foodie Affair

February 12

Mont Lamm Events (Clayton, WA)

This is a farm to table four course Valentine's dinner, where 90+ percent of ingredients come from local small farmers within 50 miles of the farm location. The dinner includes delicious local Washington wine pairings, live music, giveaways, and educational speakers. Tickets are $55 for Adults and $25 for children under 12.

Comedy Edition: Reel Romance

February 10

Ella’s Theater (1017 W 1st Ave)

Comedy Edition: Reel Romance is back for its second year, giving audiences a good dose of standup and sketches that spoof some of the biggest offenders in the romance movie genre. Local comedians host an evening showcasing homemade sketches inspired by some of the sappiest love stories in cinematic history. If you’d rather scoff at all things romance, this is the event for you. Tickets are $10 online and $12 at the door.

