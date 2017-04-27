Tourist in your Town: April 28-30

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Do you have free time this weekend and are looking for something to do? Visit Spokane and KREM 2 have you covered!

Spokane Symphony SuperPops: The Fab Four

April 29

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

You may have never had the chance to see The Beatles, but The Fab Four makes you feel like you are seeing the real thing. Along with the Spokane Symphony you will hear note-for-note renditions of your favorite classic Beatles tunes. For more information, click here.

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular

April 29

The Bing Crosby Theater

After 30 years of touring, Paramount's LaserSpectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd like you’ve never seen it before. Colorful lasers and lighting effects parallel the sonic journey, as the senses are confronted with an array of glowing visual displays choreographed to the soundtrack, during the 2-hour-and-20-minute show. For more information, click here.

Taming of the Shrew

April 27-May 21

Spokane Civic Theater

Bianca has many admirers, but is forbidden by her father to marry until her shrewish sister, Katharina, is betrothed. Enter Petruchio – a man challenged by Bianca’s suitors to tame Katharina. Will Petruchio succeed in his mission and even find love along the way? Find out in this much-loved comedy by William Shakespeare. For more information, click here.

Tulip Fest

April 24-30

Arbor Crest Wine Cellars

It’s a riot of color and beauty at Arbor Crest Wine Cellars. Go tiptoe through the tulips (literally!) and enjoy some delicious wine while you’re at it. More than 10,000 tulips and daffodils are showing their full splendor this weekend. 21+ only! For more information, click here.

