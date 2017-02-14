'Thriller' past: Meridian chiropractor danced with pop icons

Michael Jackson and some of the zombie dancers on the "Thriller" set. (Photo: Sony/Legacy)

MERIDIAN - The Treasure Valley attracts people from all over the country. So it's not surprising to stumble upon a few once-upon-a-time celebrities who have made their homes here.

Dr. Cory Hawkins, a Meridian chiropractor is one such person. Most people who meet Hawkins might be surprised to learn that he was featured prominently in one the most iconic music videos of all time: Michael Jackson's "Thriller."

Hawkins got into theater at a young age in northern California, and dancing became the next logical step.

"You know there aren't that many guys dancing and so they become very valuable, very easily," he said.

His skill earned him a spot on the national tour of the musical "A Chorus Line." Then in 1983, he answered a casting call for a what would become one of the most recognizable music videos ever.

For two weeks Hawkins learned the iconic "Thriller" dance, and spent three days under two hours of zombie makeup in a Los Angeles back alley.

There's a V, with Michael at the very beginning and I'm at the corner, off of his right shoulder," Hawkins explained.

He's even in the publicity photo for the video. But what he remembers most about the experience is the star himself.

"(Michael Jackson) was a very hard worker, very dedicated," Hawkins said.

Two years later, Hawkins found himself in the presence of another of the world's biggest stars: Madonna.

He was one of the featured dancers in 1985's "Material Girl" music video.

"I actually walk her down the stairs, so if you watch the video when she walks down the stairs I'm right on her right side," Hawkins said.

Looking back, he realizes the significance of those moments, but at the time it was just a job.

With his dancing days behind him, Hawkins concentrates on getting others back in line, using the same hands that handled Madonna.

He says that making the transition from dancer to chiropractor was a natural one: "You either go in choreography or acting or another field, and I ended up going into another field."

Hawkins moved to Boise in 1993 to ply his trade as a chiropractor, but dancing has never been far from his heart. He spent years on the board of directors for the Capital City Ballet Center in Boise.

And while he hasn't been dancing lately due to a knee injury, he's hoping to make a comeback. Just don't expect to see him in any music videos.

KTVB