Teens Build Backyard Roller Coaster

WTMJ ) When you're hours away from the nearest amusement park, what else can you do but build your own roller coaster?

JT Nejedlo and Aidan Deavon of Delafield, Wisconsin were normal bored teenagers one summer when they came up with the idea.

"We decided to build a roller coaster because it would be fun," said Nejedlo.

As you can imagine, it was easier said than done, but with a dad who used to be a physics professor, they were given the green light to try.

Deavon's dad came home to find the boys cutting a hole in the old tree house and putting together a track.

