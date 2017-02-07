Teen killed in train vs. car collision

A train struck a car in N. Post Falls. (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – A teenage girl was killed in a train versus car collision near North Spokane Street and North Stagecoach Drive in Post Falls early Tuesday morning.

Post Falls Police Chief Scott Haug believes the driver of the vehicle was a male around the age of 17. The driver was transported to Kootenai Medical Center with injuries.

Police believe the teens were traveling to a school event when the crash occurred. Officials believe the driver did not see the train before traveling through the intersection. There are no train crossing warning lights at the intersection.

Haug said fatal collisions near the intersection are rare. However, two years ago, two school-aged girls were in a car that was hit by a train in the same intersection. The girls were both injured, but the collision was not fatal.

Haug also mentioned that eight or nine years ago, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a train while walking on the tracks.

Post Falls Police said the area will be closed for several hours while officers are on scene. The investigation has been turned over to the Idaho State Patrol.

Police officials ask that commuters use an alternate route to get to your destination.

