Tattoo-covered sex offender captured in D.C.

(Photo: U.S. Marshals)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WVEC) -- U.S. Marshals captured a convicted sex offender whose photo went viral because of his mug shot featuring the convict's face covered in tattoos.

Matthew Stager was released from a Federal Correctional Complex in Petersburg, Virginia on February 2nd.

Stager was supposed to self-report to a transitional center in Texas on the same day, but he never showed up in Texas, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Due to media coverage, U.S. Marshals received multiple tips throughout the day of reported sightings of Stager in the D.C. area. Marshals followed up on all of the tips and were able to work with the Metropolitan Police Department to focus their search to the that area.

At around 4 p.m. Stager was spotted walking down a street near the D.C. Superior Court by two Metropolitan Police Officers. He was taken into custody without incident.

Stager is currently in the custody of U.S. Marshals in Washington D.C. and will be transferred to Richmond, Virginia to face the escape charge.

WVEC