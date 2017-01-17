Suspect in fatal shooting of Orlando PD sergeant arrested

A manhunt that lasted more than a week has come to an end. Police have captured the man accused of fatally shooting his pregnant girlfriend and an Orlando PD sergeant.

According to sources to WKMG-TV, authorities surrounded a home in Orlando's Metro West subdivision and ordered Loyd, who was the only person inside, to surrender. Those sources say Loyd exited through a window wearing body armor and carrying two guns. He reportedly resisted arrest.

Video from outside the home showed Loyd with a bloody face, telling reporters that police beat him up.

Earlier today, Orlando police announced an increased reward for information that leads to Loyd's arrest and released a new photo of him.

Markeith Loyd was wearing body armor when he was apprehended. And had these guns in his possession. pic.twitter.com/T0AfzZibmA — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 18, 2017

Loyd had been on the run for more than a week. Last Monday, police say he shot and killed Orlando Police Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42. She had been trying to take him into custody. He was wanted as a suspect in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

As Orange County Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy Norman Lewis responded to the shooting, he was killed in a crash.

% INLINE %

% INLINE %







WTSP