Suspect arrested in connection to South Hill hit and run

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police arrested a suspect in connection to a hit and run crash that severed the leg of a motorcyclist.

Police said Leslie Hester, 33, was arrested and booked into the Spokane County jail Friday night. Officials said a citizen contacted a patrol officer with information about her. A traffic collision investigator arrived and concluded evidence collect was from Hester's car. Hester then spoke with police and she was arrested and charged with hit and run.

Police believe Hester hit Daniel Inwood last Sunday and fled the scene. Officers credit a dentist, Jim Shelby, who just happened to be driving by, with saving Inwood’s life.

