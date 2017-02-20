(File) -- Traffic heading into Portland on Interstate 5. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND – Ore – A study done by Inrix ranks Portland as having the 12th worst commute in the country, the 40th in the world.

Portland ranks 12 out of 240 cities nationwide, where people spend an average of 47 hours a year in peak traffic times, what the research firm colloquially calls a 'traffic jam.'

Seattle is worse, ranked 10th in the country and 23rd worldwide.

The study says a stable economy, growth in big cities, employment, and low gas prices are the reason congestion is only going to incrase - and it’s expensive.

The study says it cost you an average of $1,400 last year to sit in traffic, nearly $300 billion for all motorists nationwide.

The most clogged city in the country, and the world, according to the study is Los Angeles, at 104 hours a year spent in traffic. The best city in the nation is Parkersburg, West Virginia, where you only spend about three hours a year in traffic.

KGW