Study: Cats are just as smart as dogs

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- It's one of the oldest debates around: Cats vs. dogs. When it comes to which beloved household pet is smarter, researchers in Japan may have the answer.

A new study in the science journal Behavioural Processes reveals cats may be just as smart as dogs. The study included 49 domestic cats--using food as a way to test their memory.

In "Experiment 1," cats were able to explore bowls with food and allowed to eat from two of them. After 15 minutes away, all bowls were replaced with empty ones. The study found that the cats were able to remember which bowl they had already eaten out of and which remained untouched--lingering longer at the containers they had not previously eaten from.

In the study, cats were able to remember information from a single past event. Being able to recall the "what" and "where" of their food bowls suggested they had episodic memory.

"We always say, 'Oh dogs are smarter, dogs are more trainable, or dogs are more this or more that.' But we really don't know that to be the case because we really haven't given cats a chance to prove it to us," said Ingrid Johnson, a certified cat behavior consultant with Fundamentally Feline in Atlanta.

Johnson has worked with cats since 1999.

"They're very trainable, they're very bright and I think we need to stop saying, 'Oh, this cat is like a dog. This cat's like a cat.' We just don't have the same expectations of our cats as we do of our dogs and we need to change that. We need to start elevating our expectations of the cat and training them," Johnson said.

Saho Takagi, a psychologist at Kyoto University, told the BBC that their study may "imply a type of consciousness in cats."

Andrew Jackson, a veterinary surgeon in Blaine with BluePearl Veterinary Partners, says studies like this one can help us better understand and interact with our pets.

"Cats, we've always thought, 'Well they just do their own thing,' where maybe there are some behaviors that we can enjoy as owners and pets... and increase our human-animal bond which is important," Jackson said.

He also said, "I think there are cats that are very smart and there are dogs that are very smart; there are dogs that are not so smart and cats that are not smart. So I feel like we're all in the same boat as animals and humans together."

