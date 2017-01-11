The Lone Star has a love potion and it seems everyone wants it in a Texas size comedy at the Stagecoach Theatre. The production opens this weekend and will run for the next four weekends and the laughs will be on with a wide variety of characters trying to get the love potion for their own purposes. There is limited seating so you need to call the box office at 342-2000 to get your tickets in advance. The theater is located off Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area.
