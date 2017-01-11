NWCN
Stagecoach Theatre: "Lone Star Love Potion"

Lone Star Love Potion

Larry Gebert , KTVB 4:55 AM. PST January 11, 2017

The Lone Star has a love potion and it seems everyone wants it in a Texas size comedy at the Stagecoach Theatre.  The production opens this weekend and will run for the next four weekends and the laughs will be on with a wide variety of characters trying to get the love potion for their own purposes.  There is limited seating so you need to call the box office at 342-2000 to get your tickets in advance.  The theater is located off Orchard and Emerald in the Boise area. 

