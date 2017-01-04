Spurs Coyote full of 'Emotions,' mocks botched Mariah Carey NYE performance

No one is safe from the Spurs Coyote's crazy antics!

Though many were eager to see the end of a tumultuous year, 2016 seems to be holding on, at least for a few days. And the Coyote isn't one to pass up an opportunity for a few good laughs.

The debacle that was Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance on the Dick Clark New Year's Rockin' Eve show has made for great headlines. Mariah Carey's camp and the Rockin' Eve producers have continued their feud over who was at fault for the performance faux pas.

No matter who was at fault, Carey has been the one criticized for the performance failure.

the Coyote was no different.

The Silver Dancers and the Coyote took to the court with a special rendition of Mariah Carey's song "Emotion" during the Spurs' Tuesday night game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Coyote was appropriately dressed in a pink onesie and apparently had microphone issues that caused him to storm off the court upset.

Of course, all that was left to be said was, "Ah, yeah, that was awesome."

KENS