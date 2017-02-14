Spike's Hot Dogs serves meals to those in need for Valentine's Day

PORTLAND, Ore. --- Spike’s Hot Dogs teamed with Transition Projects to serve hot dogs at the Willamette Center in Southeast Portland on Valentine’s Day.

The 24/7 shelter and service center for women and couples opened in November 2016 in the Sellwood/Moreland area, and it serves about 120 people.

Spike’s Hot Dogs co-owner Bob Parsons and his wife were serving hot dogs at the Willamette Center.

Parsons says Spike’s Hot Dogs opened in downtown Portland about 10 months ago, and they made a decision to help those in need. This Valentine’s Day is the first day they are able to do so.

People who stay at the Willamette Center are grateful for the support.

A great Valentine's Day with Spike's Hot Dogs and Transition Projects, Inc. at the Willamette Center. Spikes is serving up hot dogs for the women and couples, today. In MY opinion, a hot dog is GREAT any day of the week! Really great to meet all the folks here who are making a difference in lives, each and every day! Posted by KGW's Rachael Rafanelli on Tuesday, February 14, 2017

