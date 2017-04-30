South Hill hit and run suspect has prior convictions

Leslie Hester's mugshot from March, 2010. Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Corrections.

SPOKANE, Wash. --- KREM 2 has learned more about the woman charged with the hit and run of a motorcyclist on the South Hill.

The crash was so severe the victim's leg had to be amputated.

Saturday Spokane Police arrested Leslie A. Hester, 33. Investigators were able to match a broken taillight left at the scene to Hester's car.

KREM did a public records search on Hester and spoke with someone from Washington's Department of Corrections.

KREM discovered that Hester was regularly in and out of the court system for nearly a five year period. Most of the charges were for non-violent crimes like felony theft and felony possession of stolen property.



Between 2007 and 2012 Hester was charged with multiple felony counts of theft, forgery and possession of stolen property.

A spokesperson with the department of corrections said Hester has three convictions on nine charges of second degree theft out of Spokane County. The spokesperson said Hester was not incarcerated for the crimes but was on supervised release for two years from 2009 to 2011.

Court documents show that Hester has mostly been out of trouble since 2012. The only other charge Hester faced was for assault this past September. That case that was ultimately dismissed.

In regards to her recent arrest, Hester is charged with one count of felony hit and run.

The Spokane County jail roster shows Hester was released over the weekend.

Jail officials said a judge comes in on the weekends and they are able to set a bond. And if a person can pay it, they can be released. That is most likely what happened in this case.

KREM will continue to follow this case.

KREM