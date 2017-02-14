Six to hospital after gas leak in Tualatin semi-conducter plant

(lamresearch.com) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

TUALATIN, Ore. -- Six people were sent to the hospital and an additional 100 were evacuated after a gas leak about 4 a.m. today at Lam Research.

The workers at the semi-conducter plant at 11361 SW Leveton Drive who were taken to hospitals complained of upper respirator issues, including runny noses, coughing and wheezing.

They were taken to Meridian Park and St. Vincent's hospitals.

The leaked gas was likely sulfur hexaflouride, which is ororless, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

A hazmat team was dispatched to the scene. Crews were looking for the source of the gas leak and what led to the leak.

We will update this story.

HazMat crews are on scene at semiconductor manufacturer due to possible chemical exposure. 6 patients taken to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/REFAPuvD1L — TVF&R (@TVFR) February 14, 2017

KGW