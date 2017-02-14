Sheriff: Residents near dam can go home but should stay prepared

In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, water flows down Oroville Dam's main spillway. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Authorities have lifted an evacuation order for nearly 200,000 California residents who live below a dam with a damaged spillway that threatened to collapse and cause catastrophic flooding.



Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Tuesday that residents should stay prepared in case the situation changes. He says the water level at the lake behind Oroville Dam, the nation's tallest, is low enough to accommodate expected storm.

