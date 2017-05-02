NWCN
Close

Sentsy: Sentsy Con 2017

Sentsy Con 2017

Larry Gebert , KTVB 4:55 AM. PDT May 02, 2017

The first ever "Sentsy Con" will bring visitors from a Galaxy far, far away and a lot more.  This Thursday night everyone is welcome to be a part of the fun and help raise money for the Computers for Kids program. There is no charge to attend that will feature raffles, food, games and photo opportunities with real life Star Wars characters. The event will run from 5 pm to 8 pm on the Sentsy campus just off Eagle road and Pine in the Meridian area. 

KTVB


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories