Seattle Council approves three new homeless encampments

SEATTLE – The Seattle City Council approved Mayor Ed Murray's emergency order for three new encampments.

They will be located at:

- 1000 South Myrtle Street

- 9701 Myers Way South

- 8620 Nesbit Avenue North

That last spot, adjacent to Aurora Avenue North, will include so-called "tiny houses," and will not have restrictions for people who currently abuse drugs or alcohol.

"The greatest concern is the placement of this one, a low barrier housing camp so near the candy stores of Aurora and the drug dealers on this stretch of the street," said Tamsen Bifield, who lives near the spot.

"(I have) mixed feelings, because there are plenty of homeless people which need a place to live," said Ryan Trudeau, who also lives nearby. "Why, why here, why did they pick here?"

Trudeau says a neighbor has already agreed to sell their unit because of the encampment, and he's worried how the area will be governed.

"I don't want increased trash, increased drug paraphernalia," he said.

Councilmember Debora Juarez's office says those are the minority opinions of neighbors, and calls and emails have been 3 to 1 in favor of the legislation. Juarez, who represents that North Seattle district, has been supportive of the encampment location.

The council did leave the door open for amending the legislation. Community meetings are planned for two of the locations, with another tentatively planned for the Nesbit location.

Georgetown Community Council Meeting

Monday, January 23, 7 p.m.

Old Georgetown City Hall, 6202 13th Avenue South, Seattle. (Between South Stanley Avenue & Bailey Street)

Myers Way Community Council Meeting

Wednesday, February 1, 7 p.m.

City of Seattle - Joint Training Facility, 9401 Myers Way South, Seattle.

