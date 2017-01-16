Sandbags (Photo: generic image)

MULTNOMAH COUNTY



Portland

SE 88th Avenue, just south of Holgate Boulevard, in the parking lot at Lents Park. Enter parking lot at the bottom of the hill, and follow one-way traffic to the sand pile at the exit on the east side of SE 88th.

SE 111th Avenue and Harold Street. at the southeast corner of the intersection.

SW 42nd Avenue and Vermont Street in the lower parking lot of Gabriel Park; enter Gabriel Park from Vermont Street.



Gresham

Operations Center, 2121 SE Hogan Road

Troutdale

Public Works Shop, 342 SW 4th St. (call to arrange pickup)



WASHINGTON COUNTY

Aloha

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, 3608 SW 209th Ave.

Banks

Banks Fire District #13, Sunset Park (south end of town)

Beaverton

SW Allen at Scholls Ferry Rd. (Enter off 9600 SW Allen through

Operations Dept. parking lot)



Clean Water Services, 2025 SW Merlo Ct.

Cornelius

1300 S Kodiak Circle



Forest Grove

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Forest Grove Site, 1919 Ash St.



Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, Gales Creek Fire Station, 52155 NW Old Wilson River Rd.

Gaston

Gaston Rural Fire Protection District, 102 E Main St

Hillsboro

Fairgrounds Sports Complex at N.E. 28th Ave & Veterans Drive. (Parking Lot by Tennis Courts) Sand. Bring your shovel.



Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Midway Fire Station, 15200 SW Midway Rd.



North Plains

32150 NW Commercial (Behind the Pump House)



Sherwood

15527 SW Willamette St,



Tigard

8777 SW Burnham (adjacent to TVFR Fire Station)

Tualatin

10699 SW Herman Rd.



CLACKAMAS COUNTY

Boring

Boring Fire Station, 28655 S.E. Hwy 212

Eagle Creek Fire Station, 32200 SE Judd Road

Canby

Canby Public Works, 1470 NE Territorial Road

Clackamas County Fair Grounds, Red Lot, 694 NE 4th Ave.

Estacada

Estacada Fire District, 261 NE Fifth Ave.



Gladstone

Gladstone Public Works Department, 18595 Portland Ave. (This site is for Gladstone residents only.)

Hoodland

Hoodland Fire District Main Fire Station, 69634 US 26

Lake Oswego

Hazelia Field, 17800 Stafford Road, (parking lot). Sand and bags. Some shovels are provided.

Milwaukie

Clackamas Fire District #1 Station 4, 6600 SE Lake Road



Molalla

Bohlander Field, On Shirley Street across from Buckeroo Rodeo Grounds. Next to Clark Park.

Sandy

City of Sandy Maintenance Department, 16110 Champion Way (daytime hours only)

West Linn

Willamette Park: 1100 12th St.

Behind the old Bolton Fire Station: 6000 Failing St., just off Hwy 43, access is from Failing St.



Wilsonville

Wilsonville Community Garden 7524 SW Schroeder Way



CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON

Camas

Operations Center, 1620 SE 8th Avenue

4010 NW Astor Street, near NW 38th Avenue (bags to fill are in the garbage can).

Clark County

4700 NE 78th St. (limited supply of sandbags and sand)

11608 NE 149th St. (limited supply of sandbags and sand)

Vancouver

Golden Skate site, 4915 E Fourth Plain Blvd., in front of fence, near the sign. Sand and empty bags provided. Bring shovels.

Vancouver Public Works East Operations site, 912 NE 192nd Ave., near the driveway access. Sand and empty bags provided. Bring shovels.

SALEM

Park and Ride, Wallace Road NW at Brush College Road NW. Free sand and sandbags are available



Public Works Operations, 1420 20th Street SE Free sand and sandbags are available





KGW