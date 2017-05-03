Ritzville PD searching for missing man who never made it to work Wednesday

RITZVILLE, Wash. --- Police in Ritzville are searching for a missing 78-year-old man in Adams County.

Officials said in a release Thomas Eugene Kelly was last seen by his wife leaving for work Wednesday from their home on S. Clark Street in Ritzville. Kelly never made it to work and police said they believe he may now be in the company of an “unknown suspect.”

Kelly has no known medical conditions and recently moved to Ritzville. He, until a month ago, lived in Kahlotus, Washington, police said. He also has family in Idaho, officials said.

Kelly, who served in the Air National Guard, weighs about 162 pounds, is just over 6 feet tall, and has hazel eyes, police said.

He is thought to be in a 2000 gold Ford F350 with Washington state plates that read C06865B.

KREM