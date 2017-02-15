Report: More than 400 Ore. bridges, 55K nationally, structurally deficient

Bridge over dry river (Photo: Karl Weatherly, (c) Karl Weatherly)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says the Brooklyn Bridge and Washington's Arlington Memorial Bridge are among thousands of spans considered structurally deficient.

Although the numbers of deficient bridges have declined in recent years, the American Road & Transportation Builders Association's analysis of transportation department data shows more than 55,000 bridges in the U.S. have been deemed deficient.

ARBTA says deficient bridges are crossed about 185 million times a day. The top 14 most-traveled deficient bridges are located in California.

Bridges labeled structurally deficient aren't necessarily in immediate danger of collapse. The term is applied when spans need rehabilitation or replacement because at least one major component has advanced deterioration or other problems.

In Oregon, the report found:

Of the 8,118 bridges in the state, 429, or 5%, are classified as structurally deficient. This means one or more of the key bridge elements, such as the deck, superstructure or substructure, is considered to be in "poor" or worse condition.1

1,474 bridges, or 18%, are classified as functionally obsolete. This means the bridge does not meet design standards in line with current practice.

202 bridges are posted for load, which may restrict the size and weight of vehicles crossing the structure.

Federal investment in Oregon has supported $2.1 billion for capital improvements on 535 bridges between 2005 and 2014.2

Over the last 10 years, 540 new bridges have been constructed in the state; 47 have undergone major reconstruction.

The state has identified needed repairs on 1,622 bridges, which the state estimates will cost $3 billion.

Oregon Bridges 2017 by KGW News on Scribd

KGW