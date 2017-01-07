Rep. Blumenauer to skip Trump inauguration

Blumenauer2 (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Representative Earl Blumenauer will skip the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump, opting instead to spend the day with constituents in Portland.

The Democrat wrote in a Facebook post Saturday morning that his constituents have wide-ranging concerns about a Trump administration, including worries about his policies on the environment, immigration, nuclear weapons and others.

“I will forgo the inauguration, spending the day instead in my district talking with Oregonians to hear their priorities, try to answer their questions, and prepare for the coming assault on the values and programs we hold dear,” Blumenauer wrote.

He added, “it is hard to think of a better use of my time on January 20th.”

Blumenauer joins at least two other Democratic representatives who have announced plans to skip Trump’s inauguration.

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts said she decided to not attend after discussions with her constituents.

“I do not feel that I can contribute to the normalization of the President-elect’s divisive rhetoric by participating in the inauguration,” Clark wrote.

Rep. Luis Gutierrez told CNN he would also boycott the ceremony.

So far no other members of Congress from Oregon or Southwest Washington have announced plans to skip the inauguration.

KGW