REFUND: Milk purchased in these 15 states may get you $70 refund

Thanks to a class action settlement, Oregon residents who has purchased milk or milk products since 2003 may be entitled to a payment.

The $52 million settlement over price-fixing of milk and milk products includes Oregon, 14 other states, and the District of Columbia.

While the payment amounts will vary depending on the number of products and the number of submitted claims, a website for the settlements says consumers may receive up to $70.

No proof of purchase is needed to be eligible.

In order to be eligible, you must have purchased milk or milk products from a grocery store.

Click here to submit your claim.

From the settlement site:

You are a member of this class if you, since 2003, purchased milk or other milk products (including half & half, cream cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, yogurt or cream) when you were a resident of one of the following states, you may be entitled to payment from this milk price-fixing class action settlement:

Arizona

California

District of Columbia

Kansas

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

Oregon

South Dakota

Tennessee

Vermont

West Virginia

Wisconsin

NOTE: To be eligible for benefits from this class action settlement, you must have purchased the milk products from a grocery store or other retailer, not directly from one of the defendants. The products must not have been purchased for resale.

