Refugio pipeline explosion felt dozens of miles away
A natural gas pipeline explosion and fire in Refugio shook homes up to 60 miles away early Wednesday morning. The flames from the explosion shot more than 200 feet into the air and could be seen from miles around.
wsts2 5:22 PM. PST February 15, 2017
