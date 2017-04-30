Close Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms TEXAS TORNADO: When Good Samaritans arrived, an infant and a 2-year old were nearly dead. These strangers saved their lives yesterday, near Myrtle Springs. KING 7:58 PM. PDT April 30, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.