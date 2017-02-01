Close RAW: Protest at Seattle City Hall against Wells Fargo, DAPL A rally was held before a Seattle City Council meeting. The meeting was on whether to divest $3 billion in deposits to Wells Fargo. The bank serves as a lender for the Dakota Access Pipeline. wsts2 10:28 AM. PST February 01, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.