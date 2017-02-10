RAW: Family of Che Taylor and attorney react to inquest jury findings
An inquest jury found two Seattle police officers felt they were in danger before fatally shooting Che Taylor in February 2016. Taylor's family and attorney James Bible reacted to the decisions.
wsts2 3:08 PM. PST February 10, 2017
More Stories
-
Widespread power outages impact thousandsJan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m.
-
Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to helpJan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
What the Seahawks are saying about Golden TateJan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.