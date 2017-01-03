Protecting your children from the dangers in your home: falling furniture

This video demonstration shows the dangers of dressers that are not fixed to the wall.

You would never bring home your baby from the hospital without a car seat or let your toddler ride a bike without a helmet. Health professionals say you should look at your home in the same way. According to safekids.org, there's been a 31 percent increase in TV tip-over related injuries in the last decade. Something those at St. Luke's say they see every year.

"We consider these to be a crush injury, so something falling onto the child and crushing them and causing the injury and that is something that we see the injury regularly," Pediatric Trauma Program Manager Marisa Lunghofer said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, toppling dressers and furniture land a child in the emergency room every 30 minutes. But there are things that you can do to help protect your child. Lunghofer says the best thing you can do is to look at your home as a child would.

"Anything that could potentially be used as a ladder. So if the drawers pull out and a child could step up onto it or if a shelf could be used as a way for a child to climb. Those all need to be secured to the wall," Lunghofer said.

Ron Hughes, a furniture installer with local company "Assembled in Boise," says there are a number of things you can do to prevent your furniture from reaching the tipping point.

He says the most common is a simple L bracket. Hughes says to install this you want to find a stud, which can be done using a stud finder, then you screw the bracket into the wall and then into the top of the dresser.

Hughes added that if the dresser is in a place where there is not a stud, you can always use drywall anchors or a zip anchor. He says these allow for the weight to be distributed so the screws won't pull out of the wall.

"These go in and they flatten out, so that way they're tugging against the wall, and again you can get some rated for 200 pounds," Hughes said.

A safety measure many furniture pieces nowadays are coming with a safety strap. Hughes says these are a lot like the L bracket. You screw one end into the piece of furniture and the other into the studded wall.

"You want to make sure that it's secured to the wall," Hughes said.

Health professionals say the best thing you can do with your TV is to mount it to the wall.

