Proposal would establish California as separate nation

A proposal has been submitted to state election officials that would ask voters to repeal part of the state constitution that declares California an inseparable part of the United States.

If it qualifies for the ballot and is approved by voters, the proposal could be a step to a future vote on whether California should break away from the U.S.

Supporters Thursday were cleared to begin attempting to collect nearly 600,000 voter signatures needed to place the plan on the ballot.

It makes no mention of President Donald Trump, who was trounced by Hillary Clinton by more than 4 million votes in California.

In 1961, McDonald County, Missouri existed momentarily and became McDonald Territory after attempting to secede from the State of Missouri. Also more recently, a proposed State of Jefferson involving northern California cities wanted to do the same from California.

So, secession movements are not an unheard-of action in the U.S., but for California as an entire state is it realistic or possible?

David A. Carrillo, who's the Executive Director of the California Constitution Center at the University of California, Berkeley Law, discussed if there's legal basis for this to be accomplished.

"There is no legal basis for a state to secede from the union." Carrillo said. "The U.S. Constitution (A4s3) has a procedure for adding new states or subdividing existing states--both require Congress to consent. But there is no procedure, at all, in the U.S. constitution for a state to secede."

In Texas v. White in 1869, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that states cannot secede.

California's own Constitution (A3s1) states that, "The State of California is an inseparable part of the United States of America, and the United States Constitution is the supreme law of the land."

Carrillo also discussed the probability and previous outcomes from other states.

"It's extremely unlikely California could secede, legally or otherwise." he said. "A group of states tried that once. It ended very badly for them."