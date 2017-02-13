Portland CEO meets wiith Trump during women's business event

Tamara Lundgren is seated directly to the left of President Trump, during his Feb/ 13, 2017 meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a group of female business leaders. Photo via Twitter (@MichaelCBender - Wall St. Journal)

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- A Portland executive has become the first local CEO to meet with the president since his inauguration.

Tamara Lundgren met with the president and others in the Trump White House as he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau launched the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders .

Enlarge Tamara Lundgren, shown here at a recent Portland Business Journal Power Breakfast, is the… more CATHY CHENEY | PORTLAND BUSINESS JOURNAL

Lundgren and eight other execs participated in a White House roundtable.

The conversation focused on "how to encourage more connectivity and business activity between women business leaders between our two countries," according to the White House press pool reporter.

Also attending were Elyse Allan of GE Canada, Dawn Farrell of TransAlta, Linda Hasenfratz of Linamar, Monique F. Leroux of Investissement Quebec. Tina Lee of T&T Supermarket Inc., Carol Stephenson of General Motors Co., Julie Sweet of Accenture North America and Annette Verschuren pf NRStor Inc.

From the press pool report:

"Ivanka Trump walked into the room first, where several participants were waiting. POTUS and PM Trudeau walked in at 12:10 p.m. and seated themselves across from each other.

"POTUS spoke first, complimenting Trudeau's father and noting that he had employed several women executives. Trump spoke for about 3-4 minutes, followed by Trudeau."

In the White House, Trump and Trudeau are referring to each other as "Justin" and "Donald" pic.twitter.com/tOUcySiwJI — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) February 13, 2017

