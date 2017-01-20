WSU College Republican president assaulted outside D.C. inaugural event

The president of Washington State University’s College Republicans group was attacked last night outside an inaugural event in Washington D.C. (Photo: James Allsup)

Warning: The photos in this story could be considered graphic.

WASHINGTON D.C. --- The president of Washington State University’s College Republicans group was attacked last night outside an inaugural event in Washington D.C.

According to a police report, an officer saw a suspect hit WSU student James Allsup in the back of his head with his fist before the “DeploraBall,” an event at the National Press Club Building in Washington D.C. Thursday night.

Protesters had been outside, according to multiple media reports, ahead of the event.

Allsup said he was hit by one protester and his hat was stolen. Allsup said 30 minutes later, he was hit in the back of the head with a flag pole by a white male wearing a mask.

“The bleeding was fairly severe and I had to go to the hospital and received five staples to mend it,” Allsup said.

Allsup was featured in a FOX News article after the incident.

“I’m all for disagreeing, I debate people all the time and I want to engage in these discussions, but they’re throwing bottles,” Allsup told Foxnews.com. “I would be livid if people who supported Trump were doing this to Hillary supporters.”

Allsup posted the photos of his injuries online, which were trending in some circles by Friday evening.

Washington D.C. police said one suspect had been arrested in the case and charged with simple assault.

Allsup posted a video on Youtube showing more of the event.

KREM