Wilder schools superintendent to run for state post

BOISE - Wilder School Superintendent Jeff Dillon has filed to run for Idaho state superintendent of public instruction in 2018.



Dillon, a Republican, is the first candidate to file for the position after current Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced she also would be seeking re-election.



Dillon has worked as Wilder's superintendent since 2012. Previously, he was an elementary school principal, and a middle school science and reading teacher.

Dillon filed Friday, and has named David Lincoln of Parma as his treasurer, according to the candidate treasurer list posted on the Idaho Secretary of State's website.



In 2014, the state schools superintendent race attracted a wide range of candidates with mostly educator backgrounds and almost no political experience. Ybarra narrowly won the election despite facing a rocky campaign and raising little funds.

