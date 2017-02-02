WA Rep. Jayapal introduces Freedom of Religion Act in response to immigration order

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. (Credit: KING)

WASHINGTON, DC -- Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., is joining six other Democratic House members to introduce the Freedom of Religion Act. It's a response to President Donald Trump's immigration executive order targeting seven Muslim-majority countries, which has been dubbed a Muslim ban. Read the full bill

The House members say the goal of the resolution is to prohibit barring immigrants, refugees, and international visitors from coming into the U.S. based on their religion.

“President Trump’s barbaric executive order banning immigrants from certain Muslim majority countries is un-American, and unconstitutional,” said Jayapal in a statement. “This (bill) is not just an act of resistance against xenophobic policies, but a clear signal to President Trump that we will not let him destroy our constitution and our American values.”

The President's executive order bars Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. indefinitely and bars all other refugees for 120 days. It also keeps out visitors for 90 days from seven countries which are predominantly Muslim: Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

Here is the provision of the President's executive order that has opponents upset. (Read the full order)

Upon the resumption of USRAP admissions, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security, is further directed to make changes, to the extent permitted by law, to prioritize refugee claims made by individuals on the basis of religious-based persecution, provided that the religion of the individual is a minority religion in the individual's country of nationality. Where necessary and appropriate, the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security shall recommend legislation to the President that would assist with such prioritization.

Reps. Denny Heck and Rick Larsen, D-Wash, are listed as co-sponsors.

Copyright 2017 KING