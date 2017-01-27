Trump's executive order suspends the entry of Syrian refugees into U.S.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the staff at the Department of Homeland Security. Trump vowed to restore 'control' of US frontiers as he moved Wednesday to fulfil his pledge to 'build a wall' on the Mexican border(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump ordered the State Department on Friday to suspend the U.S. refugee program, bar all legal immigrants from Syria and other countries that support terrorism, and develop "extreme vetting" measures for immigrants from those countries.

Trump announced the immigration overhaul during a speech at the Pentagon, where he said his ultimate goal was to keep "radical Islamic terrorists" out of the United States. Doing so, he said, is one way to honor the sacrifices made by Americans who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, and those fighting terrorism around the world.

"We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas," he said. "We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."

The executive order, released late Friday, shuts down the entire U.S. refugee program for 120 days. During that time, the departments of State and Homeland Security will work with the FBI and the CIA to develop new procedures to screen people seeking refugee status.

Even after that government-wide review, however, the order bars all Syrians from entering the U.S., the only country singled out in the president's order.

"I hereby proclaim that the entry of nationals of Syria as refugees is detrimental to the interests of the United States," the order read.

The order bars for 60 days any kind of legal immigration from countries with close ties to terrorist organizations. That includes the three countries currently on the State Department's State Sponsors of Terrorism list — Iran, Sudan and Syria. Other countries could also be included on that list if they have been deemed to "support international terrorism."

The order drew widespread condemnation from Democrats, immigrant and civil rights groups around the world.

Washington Congressman Adam Smith (D-9th District), the ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, called the policy "disastrous" during a news conference Friday morning, alongside local immigration rights groups.

"We are in particular trying to work with the Muslim world that faces grave threats from instability in government and terrorist organizations, and the overwhelming majority of Muslims are with us," said Smith. "What this action does, it simply makes Al Qaida and ISIS stronger."

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said: "Make no mistake - this is a Mulsim ban." Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said: "Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight."

David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, said the order was completely unnecessary since the U.S. already has the "strongest, most successful" resettlement program in the world.

"In truth, refugees are fleeing terror — they are not terrorists," Miliband said. "And at a time when there are more refugees than ever, America must remain true to its core values. America must remain a beacon of hope."

Many also pointed to a 2015 tweet sent by Vice President Pence where he blasted proposals to ban Muslims from the U.S.

"Calls to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. are offensive and unconstitutional," the then-governor of Indiana wrote.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., said the U.S. was a “compassionate nation” and expressed his support for the refugee resettlement program.

“But it’s time to reevaluate and strengthen the visa vetting process,” he said. “President Trump is right to make sure we are doing everything possible to know exactly who is entering our country.”

Congressional Republicans said they would work with Trump to implement the new vetting procedures. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, described the U.S. refugee program as a "Trojan Horse" for would-be terrorists that had been ignored by President Obama.

Washington Congressman Dave Reichert (R-8th District) issued the following statement which read in part:

"We have a longstanding history of opening our arms to those seeking refuge and to families who want to start a new life – but this compassion cannot come at the expense of the safety of our own families," said Rep. Reichert.

"When we open our arms, it is critical we make sure our act of kindness is not taken advantage of by those who wish us harm. We must be absolutely certain we have systems in place capable of thoroughly vetting anyone applying for refugee status on American soil."

"President Trump signed an order to help prevent jihadists from infiltrating the United States," McCaul said. "With the stroke of a pen, he is doing more to shut down terrorist pathways into this country than the last administration did in eight years."

President Obama had increased the refugee resettlement program during his time in office, increasing the cap from 60,000 to 70,000 to 85,000 in 2016. He reserved 10,000 of those spots for refugees from Syria.

While Trump has claimed that most Syrian refugees coming to the U.S are single, military-age men, the State Department said those numbers didn't add up. As of Nov. 2015, 77% of Syrian refugees who entered the U.S. were women and children. Only 23% were adult men, and only 2% were "single men unattached to families."

