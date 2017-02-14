Tomi Lahren comes to Spokane for GOP fundraiser

tomi lahren

SPOKANE, Wash. --- TheBlazeTV’s Tomi Lahren will headline the GOP Lincoln Day Dinner at the Davenport Grand Hotel on June 3.

Spokane County Republican Party Chairman Stephanie Cates announced over the weekend that the 24-year-old commentator will be the speaker for the signature fundraising event.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Feb. 21 via the website www.spokanegop.com.

Lahren is the youngest political talk show host in history with her one-hour self-titled show. Many of her “Final Thoughts” videos have gone viral on social media.

KREM