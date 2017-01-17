Seattle restauranteurs headed to Women's March in D.C.

Seattle restauranteurs Linda Di Lello Morton, Angela Stowell, and Tamara Murphy are traveling to Washington D.C. to participate in the women's march. (Photo: KING)

Linda Di Lello Morton, Angela Stowell, and Tamara Murphy are friends, Seattle restauranteurs, and Hillary Clinton supporters, who planned to travel to Washington D.C. this week under different circumstances.

“Tamara and I were in New York at Javits Center on election night, and the inauguration plans, that was our next step to see Hillary get inaugurated. It was just completely crushing to not have that outcome,” said Di Lello Morton.

Instead of giving up their plane tickets, they’ll head to the nation’s capital to march on Saturday with the hope of sending a message.

“I think it’s really important to stand up, to rise up. Tell the world, administration that there are millions of people who want the country to go in the direction that President Obama was taking it,” Di Lello Morton said.

“I think it represents a movement that we will not normalize this behavior; we will not normalize bullying of minorities, we will not allow bullying of the press. We will not allow an attack on women’s rights. This is not normal, and we as a collective movement have solidarity in that rejection,” Stowell added, referencing a divisive campaign season, divisions across the country that have continued post-election.

However, Stowell notes they’re not protesting the inauguration, but rather demonstrating in support of the movement and causes they supported during campaign season.

“President Obama left us with a really strong message that we do have a duty as citizens of this country to make sure that we’re protecting our democracy and our rights as citizens,” Stowell continued.

“For me, being together is really important," said Murphy. "Somehow, I need that. I want to be in this huge group of women and other people who want to make a difference. We don’t want to see it be more divisive. I think it’s a way to bring our voices together and stand up for what it is we do want to see."

It’s estimated around 200,000 will participate in the Washington D.C. Women’s March from all across the country. Police estimate 800,000 to 900,000 are expected for the Inaugural festivities. Dozens of people from Western Washington will be making the trip, both to cheer on the President-elect and demonstrate against him.

Murphy who has family members who supported President-elect Trump, also says she’s learned from talking to them about their political views.

“It’s all about finding the bridge," Murphy said. "Finding what you do agree on, and then believing in the best in each other. I think that is also a big part of it, at least it was for my family members. They believe I’m a good person. I believe they’re also good people. I think it’s a process for sure."

Copyright 2016 KING