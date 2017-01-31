Ruckelshaus weighs in on Trump transition, Attorney General firing

Former EPA administrator, FBI director and deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus was a key player in the Saturday Night Massacre during Watergate in 1973. (Photo: KING)

Pinning one title on William Ruckelshaus's life in government is hard. But there's one moment that put him squarely in the middle of history: Watergate.

After already working as the first head of the Environmental Protection Agency and working as acting director of the Federal Bureau of Investgation, he was a deputy Attorney General in 1973 when then President Richard Nixon demanded the man investigating Watergate be fired.

"In my case, I thought what he was asking me to do was fundamentally wrong," said Ruckelshaus, 84, who now works at a Seattle venture capital firm. "We were both being asked to do something we didn't think was appropriate. I couldn't in good conscience do it."

Ruckelshaus and then Attorney General Elliot Richardson resigned in what became known as the Saturday Night Massacre. The event was frequently cited for comparison with Monday's firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who said she could not defend President Trump's refugee and immigration Executive Order.

The episode fits into what Ruckelshaus, a lifelong Republican before supporting former President Obama, calls an unnecessary "chaos."

"You don't need to have this going on," he said. "There are procedures put there for a reason."

% INLINE %

Specifically, Ruckelshaus is concerned about the EPA, which he helped establish and returned to lead during the Reagan administration.

"I'm worried about the scientists who are there and need support," he said. "Treat those people like the public servants they deserve to be known for.

While Ruckelshaus acknowledges presidential transitions can be complicated and challenging, he finds the speed of President Trump's policy actions and the coordination in Washington D.C. concerning.

"It is processes, not the substance of the matter," he explained. "Are you following the appropriate procedures? (Trump) seems to want to do it himself. If you do it that way, you make mistakes."

Copyright 2016 KING