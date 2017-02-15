Report: Kid Rock discussed as Senate candidate

Kid Rock inducts Cheap Trick at the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Kane/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Kid Rock for Senator?

According to a report from Rollcall.com, the 46-year-old musician, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, was brought up at a Michigan Republican Party convention last weekend to contend for Democrat Debbie Stabenow’s seat in next year’s election.

The report says no official decisions have been made yet.

“I am definitely a Republican on fiscal issues and the military, but I lean to the middle on social issues,” Rock told The Guardian. “I am no fan of abortion, but it’s not up to a man to tell a woman what to do. As an ordained minister I don’t look forward to marrying gay people, but I’m not opposed to it.”

Rock endorsed then-Republican candidate Donald Trump for President in 2016 in an interview with Rolling Stone. His online store still offers merchandise backing the current Commander-in-chief, including hats that say “Make America Bada-- Again.”

Copyright 2017 WCNC