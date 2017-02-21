Rep. Walden discusses border wall, praises Trump at town hall

Rep. Greg Walden at a town hall in Ontario. (Photo: KGW)

Representative Greg Walden held a town hall on Tuesday evening in Ontario, Ore. Unlike some of his Republican colleagues who have faced hostile audiences, Walden faced a mostly friendly crowd in Eastern Oregon.

Below are excerpts from the town hall:

On immigration reform and border security

A hardware store owner told Walden she’s like to see a better system for immigrants who come to America to work. She said Eastern Oregon relies on migrant workers and doesn’t have enough laborers.

“It’s something we need to get where there’s a legal system,” Walden said.

He also said any reform should include border security, although that “doesn’t mean you need to build a wall from one end of the country to the other.”

On President Trump

A constituent asked, “the American people voted for change. Is there hope that’s going to happen?”

Walden was optimistic about advancing his conservative agenda now that there is a Republican in the White House. He also recounted a recent meeting with President Trump that included one the president’s now-famous Oval Office tours.

On repealing the Affordable Care Act

A mother from Baker City who relies on the Affordable Care Act to help provide health care to her son with a disability said she is “deeply concerned” about talk to repeal the law. She asked Walden to address those concerns.

On border adjustment tax

Some members of Congress have suggested the U.S. implement a border adjustment tax, which would help companies that export like onion producers in Eastern Oregon. A constituent asked Walden he he supports the plan.

