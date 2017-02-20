Rep. McMorris Rodgers to hold telephone town hall Monday night

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) waits for the start of a Women's History Month reception in honor of women veterans on Capitol Hill, March 2, 2016. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R- 5th Dist.) will hold a telephone town hall on Monday night.

Anyone interested in participating is asked to RSVP on her campaign website to be emailed instructions about how to join the 7 p.m. conference call.

The decision to hold a town hall was likely influenced by other Republican lawmakers holding similar, in-person town halls across the country during the February recess, as well as a demand from constituents to be heard.

In Spokane specifically, protesters gathered outside the downtown offices of McMorris Rodgers earlier this month to voice their complaints about the GOP plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

McMorris Rodgers is currently in the Inland Northwest this week, though most of her scheduled meetings appeared to be closed to the press and are not listed as open to the public.

A Spokane resident appears to have scheduled an in-person town hall for Wednesday that they would like McMorris Rodgers to attend, though no word if she has responded. Another group has scheduled a protest outside of her Spokane office for Thursday, and so far has almost 200 people planning to attend.

KREM 2 reached out to McMorris Rodgers' office for comment on the town hall and upcoming constituent planned events this week, but no one was immediately available for comment.

